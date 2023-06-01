GMDA to commence civil work on Gurugram Metro in a month: Khattar

The district is one step closer to getting its own Metro network. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will commence civil work on the 28km Gururgam Metro from Huda City Centre within a month, said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday, during a comprehensive review of development projects worth ₹37,927 crore across the state, including several key initiatives in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Gurugram, India-March 10,2023: Gate number three of the metro station at HUDA City Center metro station has been opened for passengers, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 10 March 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek's story)

Emphasizing the transformative impact of development projects, the chief minister said over ₹2,000 crore has been allocated for development endeavours in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Khattar further instructed officials to expedite construction work on ongoing projects and ensure continuous monitoring, said a statement released by the state government.

Khattar said, “The government is committed to strengthening the metro rail and road network to establish a robust transportation system in Gurugram and Faridabad. To achieve that, GMDA will commence civil work on a 28km Metro rail network in Gurugram within a month.”

He further highlighted the accelerated progress on the Metro connectivity between Rezang La Chowk and Sector 21 in Dwarka, as well as the regional rapid rail links from Delhi to Behrore and Delhi to Panipat.

The proposed Gurugram Metro project will span approximately 28.5km and have 27 elevated Metro stations, with a spur from Basai to Dwarka Expressway. The estimated cost of the entire project is ₹6,800 crore, the chief minister said.

According to the tender document, the main line from Huda City Centre to CyberHub, passing through Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Palam Vihar, will span 26.65km, while the spur from Basai village to Dwarka Expressway will be 1.85km long.

The state government has also proposed the construction of a Metro link from Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21, for facilitating connectivity between the proposed Gurugram Metro and the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro in Dwarka.

In February of this year, Chief Minister Khattar announced that work on the Gurugram metro project would commence in the current financial year, as the project is expected to receive approval from the Union cabinet soon.

The Gurugram Metro rail project had been stalled for nearly five years due to successive changes in project plans. Presently, the project has received approval from the Public Investment Board of the central government, but the final go-ahead from the Union cabinet is still pending.

According to the detailed project report, the proposed stations on the Metro route include Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, and CyberHub.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister also discussed other critical infrastructure projects in Gurugram, such as the construction of a 100MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant in Dhanwapur and another 100MLD water treatment plant in Chandu Budhera. He further highlighted the development of the Southern Peripheral Road from Faridabad Road to NH-48 in Gurugram, which is to be carried out at an estimated cost of ₹845.54 crore.

The chief minister also outlined the progress made on various projects, including the remodelling of the western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar, the concrete link from Munak head to Khubdu in Karnal, the remodelling of the Gurugram water service channel, the capacity enhancement of sewage treatment plants in Dhanwapur and Baharampur in Gurugram, and the development of the Gorakhpur water conveyance system in Fatehabad and Jhajjar.

