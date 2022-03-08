Gurugram to get heliport, bus-port; health care to be augmented in south Haryana

Gurugram: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a slew of measures focussing on development in the budget, including building a heliport in Gurugram and a bus port at Kherki Daula, augmenting health care facilities in south Haryana, and boosting the availability of drinking water across the state.

Khattar, while presenting the budget in the state assembly in Chandigarh, proposed a tax-free budget of ₹1,77,255.99 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal, an increase of 15.6% over last year’s ₹1,53,384.40 crore.

The chief minister said that the budget was based on the “vajra” (a ritual weapon symbolising indestructibility) model of Haryana’s development, which includes enhancing both economic and human development, providing ease of living, uplifting the poor and deprived, and increasing productivity by adopting new technology. Employment and entrepreneurship are encouraged in this budget, he added.

The government has proposed setting up women’s hostels in Gurugram and Faridabad in view of the rise in the number of working women in these cities, the chief minister said. He also announced that a medical college will be set up in Palwal, south Haryana, to enhance health care facilities in the district and adjoining areas.

The chief minister said that rehabilitation centres for child labourers will be set up in Manesar, Faridabad, Gurugram and Panipat. The chief minister added that more check dams will be constructed in the Aravallis to boost groundwater and conserve rainwater. He also said that a feeder canal, which will carry 200 cusecs of water to Mewat, will be constructed to augment the water supply in Nuh .

The chief minister announced the target of building 20,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.He allotted ₹300 crore for the housing budget.

“This budget has been introduced to improve the system. Instead of offering freebies to eligible persons, emphasis will be laid on making them atmanirbhar (self-reliant). This is in the interest of the country and the people. Citizens can get ahead in life if they get an education, medical facilities, employment and infrastructure,” said Khattar.

