GMDA to set up flood control office to prevent waterlogging in monsoon

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will set up a flood control office to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon months of July, August and September, officials said on Monday. The authority will also depute personnel at critical locations and deploy both movable and permanent pumps, including suction tankers and tanker mounted pumps, officials added.

Gurugram, India-March 19, 2023: After the rain waterlogging at a road in South City-1 near Mayom hospital, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 19 March 2023. (Photo/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GMDA officials said that tenders will be floated for the project and the estimated cost of setting up the flood control office will be around ₹1.15 crore.

Every year, GMDA holds drills and undertakes drain cleaning work before the advent of the rainy season, but the city still witnesses waterlogging on many stretches of the National Highway (NH-48) as well as internal roads that invariably leads to congestion and slowing down of traffic.

GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said the flood control office will address waterlogging concerns during the peak monsoon season. “Adequate manpower will be deputed at critical locations to address flooding issues. Both movable and permanent water pumping machinery will be mobilised to drain out water,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meena added that maintenance work and servicing of existing pump sets will also be carried out ahead of the monsoon season.

Similar to the exercise carried out last year, the GMDA will hold drills at 14 underpasses across the city to ensure there is no waterlogging on arterial roads. These include the underpasses at Ambience Mall, Shankar Chowk, Iffco Chowk Metro station to MG Road, Signature Tower, Rajeev Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Medanta Road, DLF Cyber City, Sikanderpur, Atul Kataria Chowk, Huda City Centre, Mahavir Chowk, DLF Phase-I and Genpact Chowk.

GMDA executive engineer Vikram Singh said the authority has initiated the tender process for setting up the flood control office. “The office will address and tackle waterlogging or flooding concerns during the monsoon months. Bids are being invited and the tenders will open from May 18 onwards,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, cleaning and desilting work of approximately 13 kilometres of both master stormwater and surface drains are also being carried out by the GMDA to keep them free of silt and debris. Cleaning of regular drains and culverts is also being carried out on a regular basis at several stretches across Gurugram, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail