Gurugram to test new traffic plan at Shankar Chowk to ease congestion

Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police and DLF authorities are likely to start a decongestion trial at Shankar Chowk in the coming weeks to ease traffic congestion in Cyber City, Udyog Vihar’s Phase V, the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and Old Delhi Road, officials said on Thursday.

The plan proposes a three-lane separation and new U-turns on an 800-metre stretch connecting Cyber City to the expressway. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

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The plan, formed after surveys and consultations with the Traffic Engineering Centre (TEC), proposes a three-lane separation and new U-turns on an 800-metre stretch connecting Cyber City to the expressway.

Officials said the proposal awaits final approval from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is likely to clear the trial by next week.

Under the plan, lane separators will be installednear Cyber City Metro Station, where traffic from Jaipur, Cyber City and nearby areas merge before joining the expressway.

“The convergence of traffic has emerged as a bottleneck, resulting in weaving traffic, lane indiscipline, and congestion during peak hours,” a senior official said.

Officials said the carriageways’ rightmost lane will be reserved for traffic heading to Cyber City, while the other two lanes will be used for Delhi and Kapashehra-Dhundahera traffic.

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{{^usCountry}} A 2025 TEC study showed that nearly 1,000 pedestrians and 4,000 vehicles pass through Shankar Chowk every 15 minutes during rush hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 2025 TEC study showed that nearly 1,000 pedestrians and 4,000 vehicles pass through Shankar Chowk every 15 minutes during rush hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (traffic headquarters and highways), said,“Similar measures implemented near Ambience Island and Shankar Chowk flyover last year eased traffic bottlenecks. The initial plan will also involve increasing deployment of personnel and installing signage for commuters to drive in designated lanes.”

Officials said the DLF is in talks with the traffic police and NHAI for opening a new U-turn to streamline traffic movement for vehicles heading towards Cyber City from Dhundahera, Udyog Vihar and other nearby areas.

A senior NHAI official said the trial proposal is being examined. “Based on the plan’s feasibility studies, we will likely give permission to implement it in the coming weeks,” the senior official said.

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Traffic police had earlier introduced similar lane separations outside the Ambience Mall on the elevated carriageway in October 2025, followed by the opening of a closed cut before the Shankar Chowk flyover to ease movement to the national capital.