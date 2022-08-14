Gurugram top cop to receive meritorious service medal on Independence Day

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Gurugram, will be awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) on Independence Day on Monday, officials said on Sunday.

Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “Sangwan is an asset of the Haryana police, and it is a well-deserved recognition of the significant contribution he has made towards the detection of numerous heinous and sensational cases.”

Sangwan joined the Haryana police on February 13, 1995, as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his first posting was in Faridabad. He has solved over 100 blind cases, and helped women get justice in several rape cases. In 2002, he was promoted to the position of assistant sub-inspector, and in 2008, he picked up the rank of inspector. Sangwan was promoted to the rank of ACP in February 2019, and his first posting was again in Faridabad.

“During his tenure in 2015, there was a communal clash where at least five people were injured and around 15 houses gutted after a clash erupted between two communities over the construction of a religious structure in Atali village in Faridabad, A group poured kerosene on the houses belonging to the other community and set them on fire. Sangwan not only maintained law and order, but also helped people of a community who fled return to their homes. He also rescued at least four people who were trapped in a house that was set on fire,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

He also solved a blind case from September 2018, where a 21-year-old woman was gang-raped in Ballabhgarh. The woman and her friend were on their way to a market on a motorcycle to buy medicines around 8pm when their vehicle broke down at a secluded place near the Agra Canal. Four men accosted and dragged them to a forest area nearby. There was no clue or technical evidence, but Sangwan’s team arrested the four suspects and they were convicted and awarded life terms.

Sangwan was posted to Gurugram in February 2019, and since then he has arrested over 400 criminals, solved cabbie gang cases, and busted gangs involved in snatching, robbery and frauds. Major murder cases, including a Sector 65 murder where an executive was shot dead by snatchers, have been solved by him. He has played an important role in busting illegal call centres, insurance scams, sextortion gangs, and conmen.

