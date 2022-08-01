Gurugram traffic alert: Disruption on route towards Delhi due to accident

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 01, 2022 12:45 PM IST
Officials have been reporting disruption in traffic movement on national highway-48 between Gurugram and Delhi for the past two days.
Gurugram traffic police (Representational image/PTI)
ByHT News Desk

The Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday took to Twitter to inform commuters about traffic congestion on National Highway 48 (NH-48) due to an accident. This is the second time in two days that traffic congestion was reported in the area.

“Traffic Alert:- Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Rajiv chowk towards Delhi due to vehicle accident .Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic.@gurgaonpolice,” read the tweet by Gurugram Traffic Police.

Disruption in traffic movement was first reported on July 30 near Manesar chowk towards Jaipur due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall.

On Sunday, a portion of the flyover on the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway fell on the road below and damaged the road, officials said.

A three-foot block from the flyover at the Shikopur crossing fell after cracks appeared in it. A major accident was averted because there was not much traffic on the road at the time.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) swung into action and barricaded the portion of the flyover to start the repair work. The NHAI has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

RELATED STORIES

"A probe is on and action will be taken in accordance with the report," NHAI director Ajay Arya told news agency PTI. The Rampur flyover has previously been damaged twice.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gurugram traffic congestion
