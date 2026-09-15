A 48-year-old security guard was killed after a truck allegedly coming from the wrong direction hit and ran over him on the service road of Dwarka Expressway near Sector 109 late Sunday night, police said Monday. The truck driver allegedly reversed over the victim while attempting to flee, mutilating his body before abandoning the vehicle and escaping, police added.

Gurugram: Truck hits cyclist, reverses over him before driver flees

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The victim was identified as Vinod Shukla, from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. He lived in Bijwasan, Delhi, and worked as a security guard in Gurugram. Police said he was cycling to his workplace when the accident took place at around 11.45pm on Sunday. “A truck speeding in the wrong direction hit Shukla. He was trapped beneath the wheels. The truck driver, in an attempt to flee, put the vehicle in reverse and ran over Shukla again during which his body was trapped beneath wheels and was it was dragged for several feet,” a police officer said.

The officer said Shukla’s body was mutilated during this, after which the driver left the truck running at the spot and fled after jumping out of the cabin, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said commuters alerted the police control room about the incident. “The truck’s engine was running with keys in the ignition when cops reached the spot which has soon seized. Shukla’s identity card was recovered from his pocket which helped in ascertaining his identity,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said commuters alerted the police control room about the incident. “The truck’s engine was running with keys in the ignition when cops reached the spot which has soon seized. Shukla’s identity card was recovered from his pocket which helped in ascertaining his identity,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Turan said Shukla’s family reached the city on Monday night and, on the basis of their complaint, an FIR will be registered at Bajghera police station on Tuesday. The body will then be handed over to the family following an autopsy.