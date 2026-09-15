GMDA ordered to complete missing sewer links near Dwarka Expressway
Principal advisor Dhesi asked GMDA, HSVP and town planning authorities to coordinate and resolve missing links without further delays in the expanding sectors
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA’s) engineering wing was directed on Monday to complete missing stretches of the sewage network in developing sectors along the Dwarka expressway, after principal advisor (urban development) DS Dhesi found several partially laid sewer pipelines during an inspection.
Dhesi directed officials to take time-bound action to bridge the missing links and explore technically viable alternative routes wherever the original alignment was not feasible because of land litigation or other reasons. He also suggested exploring the possibility of laying the sewer line along the central verge of the Sector 82/85 dividing road, subject to technical feasibility.
“Sewerage is a basic and critical civic service, and there is a need for time-bound action to resolve the remaining gaps. GMDA, HSVP and Town & Country Planning authorities must work in close coordination to ensure seamless infrastructure in the city’s expanding sectors,” he said in a statement issued on Monday.
According to a GMDA spokesperson, the missing network includes about 170-metre stretches between sectors 87/91 and 84/88, approximately 100 metres on the road between sectors 81/86 and 83/84, and another 30-metre stretch in sectors 85/86.
During the inspection, Dhesi asked the engineering wing to examine technically viable alternative routes wherever the original alignment could not be implemented due to land litigation or other reasons. Officials were directed to assess the proposal for the Sector 82/85 dividing road and work out a practical solution to bridge the missing links without further delay.
Dhesi’s directions assume significance, as several parts of the developing sectors lack a functional sewage network, with many condominiums relying on tankers to dispose of treated sewage water.
GMDA and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have been unable to lay sewer lines in several areas due to land-related litigation. Local residents allege that real estate licences were issued without the necessary infrastructure being developed.
Dhesi also directed officials to place the issue before the High Court with the appropriate perspective, keeping the larger public interest and the need for essential civic infrastructure in view.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.