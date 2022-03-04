Gurugram: Two booked for abetment to suicide for assaulting man who hanged self

Two brothers were booked for abetment to suicide for allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old man, who hanged himself at his residence in Alwar, whom they suspected of stealing their mobile phone, said police on Friday.

All three were roommates at a hostel in Palam Vihar when the mobile phone of one of the brothers was allegedly stolen, said police.

The father of the deceased man, who police said worked for a private firm in Gurugram, alleged the two brothers suspected his son of stealing the phone. They called their family members and together assaulted the man on February 5. Police said the man left the hostel the same day and returned to his home in Alwar, Rajasthan. He allegedly shot himself at his residence on the night of February 7, said police.

Based on the father’s complaint, Alwar police registered a zero-FIR that was forwarded to Gurugram police, which then registered a case against the two brothers under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Thursday.

Police said the father reportedly found a few videos in his son’s cellphone four days after the suicide, in which the victim narrated the ordeals, fear and mental pressure he was facing after being suspected of stealing a phone and being assaulted for the same.

According to police, the father alleged that the family members of the two brothers recorded his son’s video after the assault, in which he was forced to confess to stealing the phone. The father showed the videos to Alwar police and claimed that his son’s death was a case of abetment to suicide.

Jitender Kumar, station house officer of Palam Vihar police station, said they have begun investigation in the case. “We will collect the man’s cellphone and check for all kinds of videos recovered by his family for investigation,” he said.

