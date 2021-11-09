Gurugram weather: Temperature continues to dip, may reach 10°C by weekend

The daily temperatures have started gradually declining in the city, with Gurugram recording a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, a day after recording 13.9°C as the temperature fell below the 15°C mark for the first time this winter on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials of the weather department said that the minimum temperature is in line with the normal temperature of 12.6°C recorded around this time of the year. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 27°C, which was 3.5°C lower than normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weekly forecast, over the next five days, i.e., by Sunday, the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 10°C in Gurugram while the maximum temperature will remain around 27°C. On Monday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 13.9°C as the temperatures hit the lowest of the season, signalling proximity to winter.

“Over the next few days, temperatures in South Haryana region will keep on decreasing gradually due to dry weather and north-westerly winds. There would not be a sudden drop in minimum temperature, but daily, there would be 0.4-0.5 degrees drop, making an overall drop of two to three degrees after 48 hours. By the end of this week, Gurugram is likely to witness a minimum temperature around 10°C, but along with that, our normal range of minimum temperature is also decreasing by one degree,” said Manmohan Singh, the director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the IMD, Gurugram is likely to witness partly or generally cloudy skies on November 12 and 13, which will also lead to a dip in the temperature in the region.

Meanwhile, with low temperatures and winds from the north-west direction, the air quality in the national capital territory is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s classification, according to the weather bulletin issued by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Gurugram recorded an air quality reading of 368, which was in the ‘very poor’ zone of Central Pollution Control Board’s classification, faring much better than many of its counterparts in the National Capital Region (NCR), as Faridabad, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded ‘severe’ air quality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, the wind speed is likely to be around 4-12 kilometres per hour, with partly cloudy skies and shallow fog predicted in the morning.