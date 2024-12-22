Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on December 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 22, 2024, is 18.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.02 °C and 22.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.81 °C and 19.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 351.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 23, 2024
|18.24
|Broken clouds
|December 24, 2024
|17.71
|Light rain
|December 25, 2024
|19.91
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|20.77
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|20.38
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|21.41
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|22.04
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
