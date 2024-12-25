Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 25, 2024





Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days: Gurugram weather update on December 25, 2024 The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 25, 2024, is 18.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.02 °C and 22.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.49 °C and 23.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 303.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 18.11 Few clouds December 27, 2024 21.31 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 17.76 Light rain December 29, 2024 15.97 Light rain December 30, 2024 18.45 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 18.92 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 18.92 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds

