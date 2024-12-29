Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 29, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on December 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 29, 2024, is 17.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.91 °C and 20.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.85 °C and 21.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Gurugram weather update on December 29, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 30, 202417.53Few clouds
December 31, 202418.92Sky is clear
January 1, 202519.38Sky is clear
January 2, 202519.26Sky is clear
January 3, 202520.66Scattered clouds
January 4, 202521.68Broken clouds
January 5, 202522.65Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.11 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.41 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.35 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.6 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad26.94 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad22.21 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.39 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On