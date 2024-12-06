Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 7, 2024 22.32 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 21.87 °C Light rain December 9, 2024 19.23 °C Sky is clear December 10, 2024 19.99 °C Sky is clear December 11, 2024 19.32 °C Sky is clear December 12, 2024 19.25 °C Sky is clear December 13, 2024 18.61 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.58 °C Few clouds Kolkata 23.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.84 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.02 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.77 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.76 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 6, 2024, is 20.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.02 °C and 24.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.86 °C and 24.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 192.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

