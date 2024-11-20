Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 21, 2024 25.22 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 25.93 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 27.17 °C Sky is clear November 24, 2024 27.6 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 26.7 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 26.34 °C Sky is clear November 27, 2024 25.85 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.45 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.97 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.94 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.98 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on November 20, 2024, is 22.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.02 °C and 26.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.11 °C and 27.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 234.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

