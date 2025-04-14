Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurugram woman killed by live-in partner over suspicion of affair

PTI |
Apr 14, 2025 09:46 PM IST

Gurugram woman killed by live-in partner over suspicion of affair

Gurugram, More than a month after a woman's body was found in a wheat field in a village here, police arrested her live-in partner on Monday for allegedly killing her over suspicion that she was having an affair, officials said.

Gurugram woman killed by live-in partner over suspicion of affair
Gurugram woman killed by live-in partner over suspicion of affair

The woman, originally from Bihar, was living separately from her husband of 11 years after a rift between the two. They had moved to Naharpur village where she was killed five years back.

Police said Shivshankar Sharma alias Kalicharan, a native of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, was her live-in partner who allegedly carried out her murder on February 23 and wrapped her body in a blanket, which he dumped in a field in the village.

Rita's body was found on March 11 and it remained unidentified for 20 days. On March 31, her father identified the body. Police said an FIR of murder was registered at Manesar police station based on the father's complaint.

In his complaint, the father said Rita got married 11 years ago and about five years ago, his daughter and her husband came to Naharpur village and rented a place.

Due to a rift between them, the husband left her. After this, his daughter started living with Sharma, he added.

"I last spoke to Rita on February 23 when I came to Naharpur to meet her," he said.

Police said Sharma was arrested on Monday and confessed to killing Rita over suspicion that she was having an affair.

"During interrogation, he revealed that he and Rita were in a live-in relationship. He used to work as a labourer and Rita worked in a company in IMT, Manesar," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

"We will take the accused on police remand after being produced in a city court tomorrow ," the spokesperson said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram woman killed by live-in partner over suspicion of affair
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On