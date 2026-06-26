Gurugram woman’s mission to educate underprivileged children

For 29 years, Bela Malhotra has remained committed to a simple belief that education can change lives. Today, 85-year-old Malhotra continues to teach underprivileged children in DLF Phase 1 through her initiative, “Apna School.”

Bela Malhotra during one of her classes on Thursday. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Malhotra said she started the initiative in her free time by teaching children in a small space in the garden outside her home. She reached out to the children of security guards, domestic workers and other support staff in the neighbourhood, encouraging them to attend her classes. What began with 10 students soon grew to 40.

“I always believed that if these children had a strong foundation, they would be better equipped to clear admission tests and interviews after Class 5 and gain access to quality education,” Malhotra said. “With that goal in mind, I began teaching them English, Mathematics and other core subjects.”

As the number of students increased, teaching children with different learning levels became a challenge. To ensure each student received adequate attention, she brought in two additional teachers. Together, they tailored lessons according to the students’ academic needs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Malhotra said she always wanted Apna School to offer experiences beyond academics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malhotra said she always wanted Apna School to offer experiences beyond academics. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I take my students on picnics and educational trips to historical monuments and the Parliament. We also celebrate festivals such as Diwali and Christmas together,” she said.

The initiative has also received support from community members over the years. “On Mondays, one of our regular donors distributes bananas to the students. Every Thursday, two long-time supporters bring home-cooked meals for the children, while another well-wisher treats the children to samosas and ladoos on Mondays,” she said.

Conducting classes in the open became difficult during summers and the monsoon, she said. Seeing these challenges, one of her neighbours provided a sheltered space, allowing classes to continue throughout the year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As the initiative expanded, access to toilets emerged as another concern. “While the rent for a portable toilet was too much, I took some CSR funds and built a toilet nearby to the school so that children can have easy access to it,” she said.

Over the years, several students have gone on to build careers. Malhotra said one student secured an internship with a reputed hotel group and is now pursuing a course in hotel management. Two others, after completing computer training, are currently employed at call centres.

“My husband has been a constant source of encouragement and has always pushed me to continue this work,” she added.

What began nearly three decades ago as a small effort to teach children in her neighbourhood has evolved into a sustained mission that continues to impact young lives in the city.