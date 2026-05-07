Gurugram woman stabbed to death, husband on run after domestic dispute

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband, in Bhangrola village of Gurugram on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been absconding since the incident.

Investigators are examining past domestic violence allegations and scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused husband. (Getty Images)

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The victim was originally from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and had been living in the village with her husband, 40, for the past few years, officers said. According to police, her body was found on the main road, around 100 metres from the couple’s rented accommodation. Investigators suspect she was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon following a domestic dispute.

Police teams from Kherki Daula police station reached the spot after local residents alerted authorities upon spotting the body. The body, which bore multiple injuries, was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Officials said an FIR is being registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station. Additional sections related to cruelty and criminal intimidation may also be invoked based on statements of family members and the course of investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the accused fled immediately after the incident, and multiple teams have been formed to trace him. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and speaking to residents to reconstruct the sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the accused fled immediately after the incident, and multiple teams have been formed to trace him. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and speaking to residents to reconstruct the sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Family members told police that the woman had faced repeated harassment and violence during her marriage. The accused was addicted to cricket betting and frequently demanded money from the victim’s family to repay gambling-related debts, officers said, citing the deceased’s family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members told police that the woman had faced repeated harassment and violence during her marriage. The accused was addicted to cricket betting and frequently demanded money from the victim’s family to repay gambling-related debts, officers said, citing the deceased’s family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family also cited an earlier assault case in Bareilly, in which the victim, her 11-month-old daughter andher six-year-old brother were allegedly attacked with a sickle after a dispute over money. Police said the couple’s history of domestic disputes and previous allegations are being examined as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family also cited an earlier assault case in Bareilly, in which the victim, her 11-month-old daughter andher six-year-old brother were allegedly attacked with a sickle after a dispute over money. Police said the couple’s history of domestic disputes and previous allegations are being examined as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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