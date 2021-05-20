Gurugrammers pedal to serve denizens, make essentials available at doorstep

Fighting the second wave of coronavirus, many are finding it difficult to get access to medicines and some essentials of day to day use. This has inspired a group of cyclists in the Millennium City, to come to the rescue of denizens, including the senior citizens. Referred to as the Relief Riders, these cyclists are overcoming the Covid scare to run errands for those in need, even in the hot weather; and in return are receiving good wishes and gratitude!

“I used to bicycle regularly with my cycling group RockRiders in Gurugram. But during the lockdown, I realised how senior citizens were most vulnerable at this time, and needed help to get access to a lot things... Going on our rides was a pleasure, but being useful to those with need has been immensely satisfying,” says Vineet Chopra, who is leading the Gurugram Relief Riders initiative.

The group is operational from 8am to 8pm seven days a week, and prioritises requests from senior citizens and Covid positive individuals, who are unable to step out in their neighbourhoods to procure medicines and food. “We are helping deliver medicines and other essentials at their doorstep. All they need to do is call up the helpline numbers and reach out to us,” adds Chopra.

They have riders from different localities, who ride within their areas to ensure that they are able to work timely and stay safe. Payall Gupta, a Gurugrammer who manages the group’s helpline, informs that they get around 40 to 50 delivery requests, daily. “We do five to six deliveries in a day, but have to filter out calls that don’t fall within our purview such as those that require oxygen, beds and concentrators. When someone calls, the task gets shared on our common group, and the rider connects directly with the caller to coordinate the deliveries. Callers have to pay only the price of the goods that are purchased on their behalf,” she explains.

The elderly and the Covid-positive individuals are on the priority list of the cyclists.

The initiative started this month, and since it received participation from the cycling community group, PedalYatri, its number of volunteers rose to more than two dozen. An e-bike service provider has also offered their bikes for free, for this group to be able to undertake longer delivery rides. This has enabled a number of residents in the city, reeling under the effect of the pandemic, avail the crucial voluntary services amid the ongoing lockdown.

When Ramona Keelor, a resident of Gurugram’s sector 22, was down with Covid, these angels on bikes brought a great source of comfort for her. She recalls, “I contacted them, and after that all my problems were solved! Vineet put me in touch with Isha in the group, and she picked up 10 tender coconuts for me the first day, and every day after that. If I got stuck and needed anything, say medicines or just a friendly voice, they were there to help with just about everything! I’m extremely grateful to these riders, for their assistance in my time of need!”

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter