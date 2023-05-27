Four nabbed for robbing truck driver of 4.05 lakh

Gurugram: Nuh police arrested four suspects on Thursday for allegedly robbing ₹4.05 lakh from the driver of a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on May 23.

Gurugram, India-May 26, 2023: Nuh police arrested four persons for allegedly robbing ₹ 4.60 lakh from a truck driver on KMP after throwing chilli powder, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 26 May 2023. (Photo /HT)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said one of the suspects is also the co-driver of the same truck whose driver was robbed of the cash. He had tipped off his associates regarding the cash that they collected from Bawana in Delhi after delivering iron rods to a firm, police added.

Police said the suspects were identified as Sukhwinder Singh (co-driver of the truck), Pramod Kumar, Jatin Chand and Naveen Kumar.

Nuh superintendent of police Varun Singla said they received a complaint around 4am on May 24 stating that three unidentified motorists intercepted a truck near Khor Basai village in Rojka Meo and robbed the driver of ₹4.05 lakh cash.

“A police team from the Rojka Meo police station reached the spot and questioned the driver and co-driver. The driver, identified as Chanderbhan Singh of Sohna, alleged that the suspects carrying iron rods intercepted their truck around 9pm on Tuesday and assaulted him before robbing the cash,” the SP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When we were recording the statements of the complainant, he said the suspects had thrown chili powder in his eyes and assaulted him but did not touch co-driver Sukhwinder. We formed a team led by Tarun Dhaiya, station house officer (SHO) of Rojka Meo police station,” the SP added.

Police said the truck had left Bawana around 4pm on Tuesday and was on its way to Sohna. “We were suspecting the co-driver’s involvement in the crime. We took out his call detail records and interrogated him. He confessed to the crime and revealed that he had planned the entire robbery as he was in urgent need of money. He told his associates that they were carrying cash and hatched the entire robbery,” the SP added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police arrested the suspects from different areas and recovered the cash and motorcycle used by them to commit the crime. They were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON