Gurugram: One killed, another injured after dumper truck rams into motorcycle

A man was killed and another injured after a dumper truck allegedly rammed into the motorcycle of the victims near Silani Chowk in Sohna on Sunday, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, who was riding the motorcycle, was identified as Ajit Singh Dagar, 36, and the injured as Dharamvir, 35 -- from Palwal district’s Mandkola and Hathin, respectively, said the police.

The duo was returning to Mandkola from Silani village around 7.30pm, when the truck coming from the opposite direction hit it, said the police.

According to eyewitnesses, the “new” truck, without a registration number, had lost control and was moving in a crisscross pattern.

Dagar, who was wearing a helmet, suffered severe injuries in the head after the clash, and died at the spot. His friend sustained multiple injuries in the limbs. Incidentally, Dagar’s uncle Bhagat Singh Dagar was at a liquor shop near the spot at that moment, and took the duo to a nearby hospital, said the police.

Based on Bhagat’s complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified truck driver under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (punishment for causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to engender human life or the personal safety of others) at the Sohna Sadar police station on Monday evening.

Dagar’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy, said the police.

Devinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sohna Sadar police station, said the police have recovered the truck from the spot as the driver had fled after the accident. “An investigation is underway. Police will serve a notice to the truck owner to find out the identity of the driver,” he said.

