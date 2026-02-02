Gurugram: Residents protest for 24-metre-wide internal and sector roads construction

Residents from localities along the Dwarka Expressway organised a demonstration at Satya The Hive mall in Sector 102 on Sunday, demanding the construction of 24-metre-wide internal and sector roads along the expressway. Around 4,000 residents participated in the gathering, called “Sadak Utsav 2.0” by citizen-led Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA) in collaboration with Mission 7374, a Gurugram-based initiative focused on reforming urban governance. (HT Photos)

The participants formed a human chain and demanded the development and completion of 24-metre sector roads, connecting various high-rises across all the sectors of Dwarka Expressway. They demanded the urgent revamp of the unfinished internal sector roads.

“The 24-metre connecting roads along the Dwarka Expressway are essential for emergency access, smooth mobility, and planned urban growth. As residents, we are not asking for shortcuts—we are asking for lawful, planned, and accountable development,” said Sunil Sareen, deputy convener of DXP-GDA.

Sunny Singh, convenor of DXP-GDA, said the demonstration sends a message to the authorities that the citizens of Gurugram are united and informed. “The demand for 24-metre connecting roads along the Dwarka Expressway is not a privilege, but a basic civic right,” he said.

The organisers also distributed a booklet titled “Republic of Reforms – Reimagining Gurugram”, which focuses on the need for a strong and functional Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC), citizen participation as the foundation of urban reform and implication of broken roads and how it hampers mobility.

“Broken roads are a symptom of broken institutions. Through the ‘Republic of Reforms – Reimagining Gurugram’ initiative, our effort is to help citizens understand why systems fail and how institutional reform can lead to sustainable urban development,” said Gaurav Malik, president of Mission 7374.

Other activities also took place as part of “Sadak Utsav 2.0”, such as zumba, walkathon, dance performances, live music and sports activities.

“Sadak Utsav reflects the collective voice of residents who believe that quality roads are the foundation of safety, dignity, and everyday ease of life. When thousands of citizens—children, youth, and senior citizens—come together for a common cause, it shows that this is not a complaint, but a shared civic demand,” Sareen added.