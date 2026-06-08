Gurugram: Residents protest maintenance fee hike, flag safety lapses in Sec 37C

Residents of a condominium in Sector 37C staged a protest on Saturday against the builder and maintenance agency, alleging an arbitrary increase in maintenance charges without prior notice and raising concerns over poor upkeep of amenities, including fire safety systems and the sewage treatment plant (STP).

Residents alleged untreated sewage discharge, deteriorating infrastructure and inadequate maintenance of essential safety systems. (HT)

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Residents of Imperia Esfera Phase 2 alleged that maintenance charges were increased significantly without any prior information or discussion. They also claimed that the society’s STP is non-functional and that several fire safety systems are either not working or inadequately maintained.

Puran Singh, a resident, alleged that untreated sewage is being discharged onto internal roads due to the non-functional STP. “This is a serious violation, yet the maintenance agency has failed to take any corrective action,” he said.

He further claimed that the society’s infrastructure has deteriorated within two years of occupancy. “Within two years, the building has gotten in poor shape, with plaster peeling off at several places. Despite these unresolved issues, residents were suddenly informed about an increase in maintenance charges,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Surrender Sharma, another resident, alleged that key fire safety systems are not operational. “The alarms are non-functional. The water pipes are choked and the fire extinguishers are also not working,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surrender Sharma, another resident, alleged that key fire safety systems are not operational. “The alarms are non-functional. The water pipes are choked and the fire extinguishers are also not working,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have witnessed several fire incidents in high-rise buildings in recent years. Such safety lapses and violations can have serious consequences and put residents’ lives at risk,” he added.

Residents warned that they would approach authorities over the alleged violations. “We are willing to go to the civic body, the state pollution control body and the fire department regarding all the violations in the society,” said Pankaj Maheshwari, another resident.

Responding to the allegations, Harsh Pushkarna, vice-president of Pragati Associates Pvt Ltd, the agency appointed by Imperia Structure Limited for Imperia Esfera, said, “The fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) is in place. I don’t remember when we got it, but it is in place. About the fire safety equipment, we will get it checked.”

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When asked to share the fire NOC document, Pushkarna refused and declined further comment.

On the maintenance fee hike, he said, “We apologise to residents for increasing the maintenance charges in a hurry. Rest; it will be discussed in the next meeting.”