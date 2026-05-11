Gurugram’s 440-crore road sweeping project gets nod amid MCG workers’ strike

Even as sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) continued their strike for the tenth consecutive day, the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department has granted administrative approval for a ₹440 crore mechanised and manual sweeping project aimed at overhauling the city’s sanitation system.

The development comes amid an escalating sanitation crisis in the city due to the ongoing strike by sanitation workers (HT)

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Under the project, Gurugram will be divided into two operational clusters, with zones 1 and 2 forming Cluster 1 and zones 3 and 4 forming Cluster 2. Officials said ₹200 crore has been approved for Cluster 1 and ₹240 crore for Cluster 2. Tenders have been floated for mechanised and manual sweeping operations for the next five years.

The development comes amid an escalating sanitation crisis in the city due to the ongoing strike by sanitation workers, who have alleged that their demands remain unaddressed by the Haryana government.

Earlier, HT had reported on March 12 that MCG was planning to implement a new sanitation system under which the city would be divided into 5,000 square metre blocks, with one sanitation worker assigned to each block.

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{{^usCountry}} “The geographical information system (GIS) mapping plan is being initiated to improve sanitation monitoring and ensure greater accountability. The poles will be marked so that the residents can identify where a block begins and ends, and hence, can seek accountability,” said Yash Jaluka, additional commissioner at MCG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The geographical information system (GIS) mapping plan is being initiated to improve sanitation monitoring and ensure greater accountability. The poles will be marked so that the residents can identify where a block begins and ends, and hence, can seek accountability,” said Yash Jaluka, additional commissioner at MCG. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} MCG officials said the proposed system is expected to address persistent complaints regarding shortage of sanitation workers and irregular cleaning in several parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCG officials said the proposed system is expected to address persistent complaints regarding shortage of sanitation workers and irregular cleaning in several parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Under this tender, we will specify the minimum number of workers to be deployed by contractors in each ward to ensure adequate manpower on the ground,” said Ravinder Yadav, Additional Commissioner, MCG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Under this tender, we will specify the minimum number of workers to be deployed by contractors in each ward to ensure adequate manpower on the ground,” said Ravinder Yadav, Additional Commissioner, MCG. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, protesting sanitation workers said the agitation would continue if their demands are not met. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, protesting sanitation workers said the agitation would continue if their demands are not met. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are waiting till May 11, if our demands are not met then we will announce an indefinite strike afterwards,” said Basant Kumar, president of Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh’s Gurugram unit.

Residents said the strike has severely affected garbage collection and road sweeping operations. “No one is collecting the garbage from our households,” said Kalyan Singh, a resident of Sector 14.

“There is no proper road sweeping as there is hardly any workforce on the ground. MCG needs to explore an alternative mechanism, as the impact of the current situation is clearly visible,” he added.

Sonia Yadav, councillor of Ward 21, said contractual workers are being deployed to manage the situation. “While we are trying to mitigate the crisis by deploying contractual workers, the impact is still visible. This issue will be taken up for detailed discussion in Monday’s MCG house meeting,” she said.

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The sanitation disruption has also raised concerns ahead of a likely surprise inspection by the Swachh Survekshan team later this month. Officials said residents are being encouraged to submit online cleanliness feedback on the Swachh Bharat Mission portal.

MCG officials said the sanitation situation will be a key agenda item during Monday’s house meeting.

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