Chintels: Dist admin asks Tower G residents to vacate flats within 15 days

The district administration on Tuesday issued directions to occupants of flats in Tower G of Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 to vacate the premises within the next 15 days as their building has been deemed unsafe for habitation by an expert committee from IIT-Delhi.

A statement issued by the district administration on Tuesday said Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has invoked Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to direct residents to vacate flats in Tower G within 15 days.

Earlier on June 3, the district administration had shared the findings of the structural audit report submitted by experts of IIT-Delhi in which it was said that Tower G was not safe for habitation.

This is the fourth tower of Chintels Paradiso condominium to be deemed unsafe by the expert committee. Earlier, towers D, E and F were also deemed unsafe by the panel following which residents of those towers were told to vacate their flats.

So far, reports on five of the nine residential towers have been submitted. While towers D,E, F and G have been declared unsafe, Tower A has been deemed safe. The reports on towers B, C, H and J are yet to be tabled, said officials.

According to the district administration, there are 56 flats in Tower G and 34 families are living in this building.

A spokesperson of the district administration said district town planner (enforcement), has been appointed the nodal officer to ensure that residents comply with the order.

“Orders have been given to vacate the premises. DTP (E) has been appointed as nodal officer and duty magistrate for this work. Legal action will be taken against those who violate these orders under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the spokesperson said.

The safety audits were ordered after six floors in Tower D of Chintels Paradiso condominium collapsed partially on February 10, 2022, killing two women residents.

Following the incident, the state government ordered a district administration probe, which led to the administration seeking a structural audit of the entire complex and the government later recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, which is currently under way.

After the submission of structural audit report by experts from IIT-Delhi, the district administration on January 29 said Tower D will be demolished. On May 15, the district administration invoked Section 144 CrPC and relevant section of the Disaster Management Act to direct occupants of towers E and F to vacate the flats at the earliest; else they would face criminal action.

According to the residents’ welfare association of Chintels, occupants of towers E and F have already vacated the premises, and those owners who have opted for a settlement with the developer are being paid rent till the settlement is completed.

However, those flat owners, who chose to get freshly constructed flats will not get any payment towards rent, said an RWA member.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), when asked about the matter, said they Gurugram DC has issued the directions to vacate Tower G, and he will initiate the process to comply with these directions. “As these buildings have been deemed unsafe for habitation in the structural audit report, it is important to vacate them at the earliest,” he said, adding that all help will be accorded to the occupants to move out.

The authorities said a settlement offer on the lines of towers D, E and F will be made to owners of Tower G.

The residents of Tower G, however, opposed the vacation orders and demanded that alternative accommodation be arranged for them either by the authorities or the developer before they are asked to vacate their apartments.

“I have taken loan of ₹80 lakh to buy this flat and I came to live here permanently. Who will provide me accommodation or pay me rent till the time the flats are reconstructed and given back to owners? The authorities and the developer must provide alternative accommodation or rent to the owners if they are forced to vacate these flats. Also, it must be noted that there has been no disaster in towers G or D and E, and the authorities are carrying out pre-emptive action. We will challenge this direction in the court,” said Manoj Singh, owner of flat number G-702.

The owners of flats in towers D, E and F have also demanded changes in the settlement agreement and said a default clause should be added in the agreement stating the full settlement amount and key handover on payment of 10%, besides withdrawal of legal action only after 100% payment.

When asked about the matter, a spokesperson for Chintels India said ,”We have given two options to residents. The first is buyback, at ₹6,500 per square foot, plus actual stamp duty paid and the cost of interiors as determined by the government appointed evaluators. The second option is rebuilding, in which case we will charge ₹1,000 per square foot of built-up are and also will not pay rent to residents.

“We have not issued any eviction notice,” the builder clarified.

