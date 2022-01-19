Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana adds 8,388 new Covid cases, 3,141 from Gurugram

A total of 3,82,28,008 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in Haryana. 
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:19 PM IST
Eight more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as 8,388 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 8,64,490, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,124 people have died from the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 3,141 fresh cases.

Faridabad (1,136), Karnal (484), Panchkula (416), Sonipat (326), Ambala (437) and Yamunanagar (298) were among other districts affected by the surge in cases.

While two fatalities were reported from Yamunanagar district, Hisar, Sonipat, Karnal, Panipat, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts reported a fatality each, as per the bulletin.

The recovery rate was 92.20 per cent, the bulletin said, while the cumulative recoveries so far after the outbreak of the pandemic are 7,97,066. 

