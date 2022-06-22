Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana civic polls: BJP wins Sohna municipal council chairperson post

Gurugram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Sohna Municipal Council chairperson post in the Haryana civic polls, results of which were declared on Wednesday
Published on Jun 22, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByAbhishek Behl

Gurugram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Sohna Municipal Council chairperson post in the Haryana civic polls, results of which were declared on Wednesday. BJP candidate Anju defeated AAP opponent Lalita by a margin of 1864 votes in a closely contested election. While the BJP candidate polled 12185 votes, AAP managed to get 10,321 votes.

According to Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gururgam, and returning officer for the polls, 20 independent, and one Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate emerged as winners in 21 wards of the council. Voting for 18 municipal committees and 28 municipal councils in Haryana was held on June 19.

According to local poll watchers, 12 to 13 of the winning independent candidates are aligned with the BJP and contested elections without party tickets. “Around 12 to 13 are aligned with the BJP, two are associated with AAP and the rest are independents,” said Rohtash Bedi,Congress leader, Sohna.

BJP leaders also confirmed that around 12 party supported candidates won in Sohna. “People have reaffirmed their faith in the policies of the Khattar government and Narendra Modi’s leadership at the centre,” said OP Dhankhar, state BJP president, in a statement issued by the party.

GL Sharma, state BJP vice president attributed the victory to the hard work put in by party workers and functionaries. “The work done at the booth level helped us during the polls. The decision to fight on party tickets in some areas, and independently in others was taken by local committees,” he said.

Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail

