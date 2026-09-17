Haryana clears DLF’s 140-cr flyover, underpass plan near Shankar Chowk

The Haryana government has approved a proposal by real estate major DLF to construct a three-lane flyover from Ambience Mall to Cyber City and a three-lane underpass from Moulsari Avenue towards Delhi underneath the Delhi Gurgaon Expressway, a senior GMDA official said on Wednesday.

The proposed flyover will connect Ambience Mall with Cyber City, while the underpass will link Moulsari Avenue to Delhi-bound traffic under the expressway. (HT Archive)

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The two structures, proposed to decongest the Delhi Gurgaon Expressway at Shankar Chowk, are expected to cost around ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore, with DLF set to bear the entire expenditure, a senior DLF official said. The company plans to construct the flyover first, while work on the underpass will be taken up later.The work is expected to be completed within one year of the project being awarded. The exact start and completion dates will be finalised once the tender is floated, officials said.

“The DLF proposal to build a flyover and underpass has been approved by the Haryana government. We will issue a letter of approval in this regard soon,” said a senior GMDA official, asking not to be named.

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The flyover will run parallel to the existing highway flyover, allowing vehicles from Ambience Mall to reach Cyber City without conflicts at key junctions. (HT)

{{^usCountry}} The proposal was submitted to the Haryana government through GMDA last year. A senior DLF official, when asked about the development, confirmed the approval and said the proposed structures will help reduce congestion on the busy stretch. “We first plan to construct the three-lane flyover from Ambience Mall to Cyber City. The entire expenditure on these two structures, which is expected to be around ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore, will be borne by the company. Construction of the underpass will be taken up later,” he said, adding that they have already got approval for the project from the NHAI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal was submitted to the Haryana government through GMDA last year. A senior DLF official, when asked about the development, confirmed the approval and said the proposed structures will help reduce congestion on the busy stretch. “We first plan to construct the three-lane flyover from Ambience Mall to Cyber City. The entire expenditure on these two structures, which is expected to be around ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore, will be borne by the company. Construction of the underpass will be taken up later,” he said, adding that they have already got approval for the project from the NHAI. {{/usCountry}}

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As per DLF’s proposal, the flyover will start from the U-turn underpass on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Ambience Mall and extend up to Cyber City on the Delhi-to-Jaipur side of the highway. It will provide direct connectivity for vehicles travelling from Ambience Mall to Cyber City, allowing them to avoid possible conflicts at Moulsari Avenue and Shankar Chowk, as well as through traffic travelling towards Gurugram and Jaipur.

The proposed flyover will run parallel to the existing flyover on the highway and above the service road. Vehicles using the underpass near Ambience Mall will also be able to take the flyover towards Cyber City and Iffco Chowk, according to the proposal.

The second structure is a three-lane underpass proposed from Moulsari Avenue towards Delhi. It will pass underneath the expressway and allow vehicles to join Delhi-bound traffic in the middle lanes, thereby avoiding conflicts with other traffic, according to the proposal.

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A traffic study of the stretch between Ambience Mall and Cyber City, submitted to GMDA and the state government as part of the proposal, highlighted the congestion levels on the corridor and the need for grade separation. The study was conducted over 15 days in August last year by a private consultant on behalf of DLF, a DLF official said.

According to the study, the Delhi-bound corridor on the stretch carries 24,429 passenger car units (PCUs) during the evening peak hour, with a volume-to-capacity ratio of 1.7. The Ambience Mall service road records 16,163 PCUs during the morning peak and 15,425 PCUs during the evening peak.

The study also recorded evening peak traffic of 13,080 PCUs per hour in both the Udyog Vihar and Cybercity sections. It stated that traffic volumes in the Udyog Vihar-Cybercity area, estimated at around 13,000-16,000 PCUs per hour, required grade separation.

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The report further stated that total traffic on this stretch from Delhi is currently 52,700 PCU per hour, which is already beyond the design capacity. Traffic on the Udyog Vihar-Cybercity stretch is 13,000-16,000 PCUs per hour and requires grade separation, while Moulsari Avenue Junction has a traffic volume of 20,800 PCUs per hour.

The study proposed that construction of a flyover and underpass was essential to manage traffic movement on the stretch.

The Haryana government’s approval now clears the proposal for the two structures, while DLF plans to begin with the flyover before taking up the underpass.