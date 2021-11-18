Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana CM Khattar forms committee to curb pollution
gurugram news

Haryana CM Khattar forms committee to curb pollution

CM Khattar, who was speaking to the media after chairing the district grievance redressal committee meeting in Gurugram, said all efforts are being made to check pollution, including implementing the directions of the Supreme Court
Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar said that 14 out of 16 grievances were resolved at the meeting, while matters related to the public raised by public representatives were also heard and resolved. (HT Archive)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByAbhishek Behl

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that a district-level committee comprising engineers from different civic agencies, which will include the deputy commissioner and municipal commissioner of Gurugram, has been constituted to suggest and implement measures to curb air pollution.

Khattar, who was speaking to the media after chairing the district grievance redressal committee meeting in Gurugram, said all efforts are being made to check pollution, including implementing the directions of the Supreme Court.

“The government has imposed a ban on construction, and only factories using clean fuel are being allowed to operate. We are also mulling implementing the odd-even formula for vehicles if there is a consensus among different agencies,” said Khattar.

However, state government officials said they considered implementing the odd-even scheme in four NCR districts, but dropped the idea after consultation with CAQM on Tuesday.

The CM said that 14 out of 16 grievances were resolved at the meeting, while matters related to the public raised by public representatives were also heard and resolved.

RELATED STORIES

In the matter pertaining to the transfer of colonies to MCG, Khattar said that five out of eight private colonies have been transferred and the rest will also get transferred gradually. “The matter of transferring DLF Phase 3 was discussed and it was decided that till December 31, 2021, residents can pay maintenance to the developer, after which the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram will get the pending work completed,” he said.

For unauthorised colonies in the state, the CM said that the 1,200 such colonies have registered at the portal created for the purpose, and now the government has decided to reopen the portal for the remaining colonies. “Every plot owner will have to pay the development fees for getting basic amenities,” he said.

The chief minister also announced that a foot overbridge would be constructed at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Medanta side, so that sportspersons can cross the road safely. “There have been instances where sportspersons were injured due to accidents. We have decided to construct a foot overbridge,” he said.

Khattar also announced that as part of a new policy, the government will soon allow flexibility in the property registration process. “A property in any tehsil of the district can be registered across the district instead of within the tehsil. This will greatly reduce the burden on people and make it easier for them to register deeds,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP