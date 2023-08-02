Haryana violence: Rajasthan free to act against Monu Manesar, says CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that Rajasthan Police were free to act against Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar, when asked about why the state had not acted against the cow vigilante whose videos declaring that he would be part of the annual religious procession in Nuh are believed to be the spark that resulted in a conflagration of violence across at least three districts in Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addresses a press conference regarding the violence that recently occurred between two groups in Nuh, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (ANI)

Monu Manesar has been on the run after his alleged involvement in the killing of two Muslim cattle traders in February.

“Rajasthan... registered an FIR [first information report] against...(Monu) Manesar. We have told them that whatever help is required to look for him will be provided...,” Khattar said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

The CM added that the state has no information on Monu Manesar, though. Through Wednesday, Monu Manesar was available to speak over phone to several media channels and newsrooms.

Khattar reiterated that no one responsible for the violence will be spared. “Those behind the Nuh violence and responsible for hatching this conspiracy will be identified and appropriate action will be taken against them,” Khattar said. He appealed to the people to help the government in restoring peace.

He repeatedly described the Nuh violence as unfortunate and said the incident resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, including two home guard personnel and four civilians. “The state government is actively working to identify the conspirators and those responsible for this incident.”

Khattar referred to the law that provides for government compensation for losses to public property. He added that those who caused the losses to private property are liable to compensate for that. “So, we will compensate for the loss to public property...for the private property, compensation will be collected from those who are liable for it...”

Hindu and Muslim groups clashed during Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Brijmandal Dharmik Yatra in Nuh on Monday. The violence spread to Gurugram on Tuesday as mobs set fire to and vandalised dozens of establishments.

Khattar said conspirators behind the communal violence were being identified while promising strict action against the guilty. He said at least 116 people have been arrested and searches were on to nab those on the run.

Khattar said that stray incidents of violence reported elsewhere after the Nuh clash have been controlled and the situation was normal now.

He added 20 companies of central forces have been deployed. Khattar said they include 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram, and one in Faridabad. “Four more companies of central forces were sought on Wednesday.”

Khattar said one police battalion (about 1,000 men) will be stationed permanently in Nuh, where at least 100 police personnel will also be exclusively stationed for the safety of cows. The chief minister also sidestepped a question on comments made by Union minister and Lok Sabha member from the state Rao Inderjit Singh who had commented that participants in the religious procession were carrying swords and sticks.

