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Haryana DGP warns against glorification of gun culture, objectionable content on social media

Haryana DGP warns against glorification of gun culture, objectionable content on social media

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 01:50 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal on Saturday issued a warning to those promoting gun culture and objectionable or misleading content on social media, stating strict action will be taken against the offenders.

Haryana DGP warns against glorification of gun culture, objectionable content on social media

Between January 1 and April 10, a total of 6,083 objectionable, misleading, and law-and-order disturbing URLs/content/apps/websites have been taken down, police said.

According to detailed data, 4,278 were linked to Meta , 1,172 from YouTube, 372 from X, 167 from other platforms, 53 from Telegram, 36 from Reddit, and 5 from Snapchat, an official statement said.

Strict action will be taken against content glorifying weapons, promoting violence, displaying obscene content involving women, portraying children and girls in an indecent and objectionable manner, and fake content that presents a negative image of Haryana and its people, Singhal said.

He clarified that such activities not only hurt social values but also affect peace and harmony in the state.

He further said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is also serious about this issue, and the state government is committed to maintaining a positive social environment.

Haryana Police reiterated that maintaining law and order in the state is its top priority, and any activity that weakens the social fabric will not be tolerated at all.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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