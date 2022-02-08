Haryana gets its 1st waste recovery facility in Gurugram’s Badshahpur: Officials

The waste concessionaire of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) -- Ecogreen Energy -- launched Haryana’s first material recovery facility (MRF), which can recycle waste such as glass, plastics, metals, papers, among other such materials from garbage, in Badshahpur on Monday.

The facility, which will be managed by the Ecogreen and has a capacity to process nearly 150 tonnes of garbage on a daily basis, inaugurated by MCG additional commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma.

“The MRF in Badshahpur has the capacity to accommodate waste from 40 garbage vehicles at one time. It will then be segregated by 50 workers into eight different types of waste. A separate large-scale compost unit has also been set up right beside the MRF facility, to convert organic waste into compost,” said Sanjeev Kumar, spokesperson of Ecogreen.

The facility is located less than a kilometre from Sohna Road in Gurugram Sector 66, said the officials.

According to the MCG officials, each of the 50 garbage vehicles assigned to this facility will take at least three trips to different parts of the civic body’s zone 4 area to transport waste from doorsteps of the houses to the MRF.

Sharma said that initially, 100 tonnes of waste will be collected and segregated at the Badshahpur MRF daily.

“The MRF is adhering to all the norms listed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and the Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016. It is an important step towards decentralising waste through segregating garbage into different types of dry waste, and by converting organic waste into compost. It will also help in regularising unauthorised sectors comprising rag pickers and junk yards,” said Sharma.

In June last year, MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said during an interaction with MCG councillors that the civic body’s sanitation wing and Ecogreen were in the process of developing MRFs for segregating waste, through which recycled items could be recovered and then sold privately. The MCG then launched a survey to ascertain the quantity and the type of waste, which is generated in Gurugram and can potentially be recycled. They planned to decide the total number of MRFs needed to be set up in the city.

“This (MRF) will also initiate the creation of jobs in an organised manner in this region. We have plans to take this further to other zones to support the Clean Gurugram Mission,” said PSV Reddy, chief operating officer (COO) of Ecogreen.

