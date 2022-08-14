Haryana government forms Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi; likely to have 32-35 wards now

The municipalities of Pataudi and Haileymandi have been merged and will now be operational as the Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi, the district administration announced in an official release on Sunday.

The Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) has notified the formation of the new unified council, that will also have 10 adjoining villages Nerhera, Janola, Rampur, Chhawan, Milakpur, Mirzapur, Mubarkpur, Devlawas, Heraheri, and Khanpur under its jurisdiction.

The newly formed council is likely to have between 32 and 35 wards with an estimated population of 62,000, said officials. There were 30 wards under the jurisdiction of the two municipalities before the unification.

“The residents of Haileymandi had been complaining about the city’s name, mentioning that it was named after an English governor ‘Malcolm Hailey’, and it did not seem right... Now, the formation of the new unified municipal council will put an end to that,” said the official spokesperson of the district administration, who asked not to be named.

Malcolm Hailey was a governor in Punjab between 1924 and 1928, before Independence. The entire Haryana was a part of Punjab until 1966.

In 2014, the Haryana government upgraded the Municipal Committee of Sohna to the Sohna Municipal Council for developmental purposes, said officials, adding that now, Gurugram district has two councils.

On June 24, the Haryana government issued a public notice, urging the residents to put forward their suggestions and also objections regarding the merging of the two municipalities within the next six weeks, before district deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

“The suggestions, and the issues raised by the people were addressed earlier this month, and the same was conveyed to the ULB... With the formation of the council, civic development in these areas will be expedited at the earliest,” said DC Yadav.