Masks made mandatory in Ggm, health dept to focus on testing, vaccination

With Covid 19 cases rising across the national capital region (NCR), the Haryana government, on Saturday, made it mandatory to wear masks at all public places like malls, shopping centres, and government offices, where the gathering is more than 100 people in the state. People without masks at Sadar Bazar in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

While Delhi on Sunday reported a total of 699 new Covid cases at a positivity rate of 21.15%, 217 new cases were reported from Gurugram, and the positivity rate was 11.46%.

At present, Delhi has a total of 2,460 active cases, according to the health bulletin, while Gurugram has 940 active cases.

A total of 3,305 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours. In Gurugram, there are 14 Covid patients who have been hospitalised while 926 are under home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the health department conducted 1,893 Covid tests in Gurugram.

In view of the rising cases in the state, the additional chief secretary of the Haryana health department issued an order on Saturday that said, “After examining all the relevant facts related to the threat of another possible outbreak of the dangerous pandemic, the government of Haryana health department has decided that wearing of face masks by the general public at all public places with gathering of more than 100 people is mandatory.”

The order sought to ensure that it is implemented across Haryana in letter and spirit. “We will take all measures to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is enforced in public places,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

Dr Yadav said that they will also increase testing in the coming days. “We also appeal to the people to get vaccinated and get the booster dose. The positive aspect is that symptoms in affected people are mild and only a few are hospitalised,” he said.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson, however, said that they have not received a separate advisory from either government. “ We do not have a separate advisory. We shall abide by whatever instructions the government issues,” he said.