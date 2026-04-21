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Haryana govt preparing plan to develop 'land of Gita' Kurukshetra as major tourist spot

Haryana govt preparing plan to develop 'land of Gita' Kurukshetra as major tourist spot

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 09:10 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, A comprehensive plan is being prepared by the government to develop Kurukshetra as the sacred land of the Gita and make it a major tourist attraction for visitors from across the country and the world.

Haryana govt preparing plan to develop 'land of Gita' Kurukshetra as major tourist spot

A master plan has been drafted for major projects from Pipli to Jyotisar and it will soon be presented for approval before Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Amit Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary of the Tourism Department and Member Secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board , said during a meeting held here that according to the directions of the chief minister, a plan has been prepared to develop Kurukshetra as a religious city and the land of the Gita in such a way that it attracts tourists from across the globe.

Under this initiative, plans have been made to develop the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra and other important sites of Kurukshetra.

Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra is an immersive experiential centre in Kurukshetra where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

Agrawal said directions have also been given to undertake special publicity campaigns across the state to raise awareness about all tourist sites in Kurukshetra, especially the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, so that more people visit these destinations.

He also emphasised organising regular public participation activities in Kurukshetra. Further, detailed directions have been issued for the beautification of all chowks, roads and spaces under the newly constructed elevated railway track in Kurukshetra, he said.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena joined the meeting online, while KDB Chief Executive Officer Pankaj Setia, Honorary Secretary Upender Singhal, Additional Director of Tourism Department Mamta Sharma and other officials were present in person.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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