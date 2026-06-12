Chandigarh, The Haryana health department has directed all civil surgeons and principal medical officers to undertake an extensive plantation drive ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, officials said on Friday.

Haryana health institutions directed to launch massive plantation drive ahead of monsoon

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Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra, said all government health institutions have been instructed to ensure large-scale plantation of suitable tree species to increase green cover and create healthier surroundings for patients, visitors and healthcare workers.

She said that with the arrival of the monsoon season, conditions become ideal for plantation activities due to higher survival rates of saplings.

The department has, therefore, asked district health authorities to coordinate closely with local administrations and horticulture departments to carry out the plantation campaign in a planned manner, she said.

"Health institutions have been advised to prioritise the plantation of perennial indigenous varieties, including ornamental and shade-bearing trees with dense canopy cover. Such species not only help improve the aesthetic appeal of hospital campuses but also contribute significantly to environmental conservation by reducing local temperatures, improving air quality and enhancing biodiversity," Misra said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the instructions issued by the department, each district has been asked to ensure the plantation of at least 1,000 saplings of suitable species during the drive. The initiative forms part of the state's broader efforts to strengthen environmental stewardship and promote greener public institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the instructions issued by the department, each district has been asked to ensure the plantation of at least 1,000 saplings of suitable species during the drive. The initiative forms part of the state's broader efforts to strengthen environmental stewardship and promote greener public institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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Misra said that increasing green cover around hospitals and healthcare facilities can have a positive impact on public health by creating cleaner and more comfortable environments. "Trees help mitigate heat stress, provide shade and contribute to overall ecological balance, making healthcare campuses more patient-friendly."

She further said district authorities have been directed to accord top priority to the plantation programme and submit compliance reports upon completion of the drive. The health department will monitor implementation to ensure that plantation targets are achieved effectively across the state.

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