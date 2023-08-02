HT interview: ‘There is a mastermind... planned (violence)’, says Hry home minister

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has been in fire-fighting mode in the wake of unprecedented communal violence that rocked the state’s Mewat region, leading to six deaths and widespread destruction of property. He spoke to HT’s Bhavey Nagpal on Wednesday. Excerpts:

Haryana home minister Anil Vij (HT PHOTO)

A: I’ve been told that the yatra is organised annually and police were deployed as it was done in the past. The superintendent of police was on leave. So, additional charge was given to SP of Palwal and sufficient personnel were deployed. But such a big incident could happen because someone has engineered this. There is a mastermind. All of a sudden, such a conflagration cannot happen at several points simultaneously. It kept spreading from one place to another. Preparations ( for mob attacks) were done at all entry points to Mewat from where reinforcements could be sent.When we moved forces from Gurugram, they were attacked with stones and bullets in which two home guards were killed and several of them were injured. So somebody must have planned. It is not without purpose that such a large number of houses were stocked with stones. And that too at strategic locations. They attacked a cyber police station. We are now investigating whether this assault was in reaction to our crackdown against cyber frauds in Mewat. We shall identify the faces behind this. Now, 30 companies from Haryana and 20 companies from the Centre are deployed. Based on the evidence gathered, we are lodging FIRs and arresting people. So far, 41 FIRs have been registered in Mewat alone, in addition to ones in Gurugram , Sohna and Rewari. Also, 116 people have been arrested in Mewat. Both DGP PK Agrawal and ADGP ( law and order) Mamta Singh, are camping in trouble spots. Mewat has been divided into eight police stations. Each has been put under charge of an IPS officer.

Such religious programmes at local level are routinely held across the state. The district authorities make arrangements as per inputs on law and order. In this episode, inputs may have been shared locally. We are probing all issues, including who was to do what, and what was not done.

I am not saying that inputs were there. If there were inputs, it may have been shared at the local level. We are probing all this and will take action accordingly.

Monu Manesar is a wanted criminal. He is on the run. Already there is an FIR against him in Rajasthan and Haryana. He is a criminal and we will catch him. But how can there be such a level of violence just because of a video clip by Monu Manesar, who didn’t even take part in the yatra? I have seen one of his videos in which he only asked people to participate in the yatra. He never exhorted people to riot, turn violent, use sticks or fire bullets. Nowhere is he saying that. But, how can anyone attack a religious yatra in the name of Manesar? There is no justification.

I’ve instructed the officials to scan all social media platforms. Anyone found indulging in provocative utterances will face action.

I don’t want to rush to early conclusions. But our foremost duty is to maintain law and order. We will probe the slip-ups, if any.

It takes time for forces to reach. The Centre dispatched 20 companies and we put the Indian Air Force on standby in case more need to be airlifted. Now we have sufficient forces on the ground.

These are ‘chhote-mote’ minor reactions which can be managed.

We have controlled the situation now.