Chandigarh, The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report pertaining to a large number of CCTV cameras installed by the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula being "non-functional" and called for a report from the concerned officials in the matter.

Haryana Human Rights Commission seeks report over 'non-functional' CCTV cameras in Panchkula

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In its order issued on Tuesday, the HHRC has expressed serious concern over the issue.

According to the news report, out of a total of 473 CCTV cameras installed by the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, nearly 200 cameras are currently non-functional, constituting a substantial portion of the surveillance infrastructure.

Despite repeated concerns raised by the traffic police for timely repair and maintenance, the issue persists, indicating administrative delay. As a result, there has been a significant decline in traffic challans issued through electronic surveillance, the report said.

The HHRC, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and Members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, has taken a serious view of the matter.

In its order, the Commission observed that non-functionality of such a large number of CCTV cameras not only affects traffic management but also severely hampers the ability of law enforcement agencies to monitor public spaces, identify offenders, and respond effectively to incidents such as theft, snatching, and other criminal activities, thereby weakening the overall safety framework of the city.

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{{^usCountry}} It further observed that in the absence of a functional surveillance system, the deterrence against violations is significantly reduced, allowing offenders to act without fear of detection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further observed that in the absence of a functional surveillance system, the deterrence against violations is significantly reduced, allowing offenders to act without fear of detection. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In view of the facts and circumstances, the matter raises serious concerns regarding administrative negligence, lack of accountability, and deterioration of essential public infrastructure, directly impacting public safety and security, thus warranting immediate intervention by the Commission, the order said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In view of the facts and circumstances, the matter raises serious concerns regarding administrative negligence, lack of accountability, and deterioration of essential public infrastructure, directly impacting public safety and security, thus warranting immediate intervention by the Commission, the order said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Commission has called for a detailed report from the commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, specifically addressing the following points: Total number of CCTV cameras installed along with location-wise details; number of functional and non-functional cameras as on date; reasons for non-functionality; steps taken so far for repair, replacement, or upgradation; definite timeline for restoration of all non-functional cameras; whether responsibility has been fixed for the lapse and action taken/proposed against erring officials or agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Commission has called for a detailed report from the commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, specifically addressing the following points: Total number of CCTV cameras installed along with location-wise details; number of functional and non-functional cameras as on date; reasons for non-functionality; steps taken so far for repair, replacement, or upgradation; definite timeline for restoration of all non-functional cameras; whether responsibility has been fixed for the lapse and action taken/proposed against erring officials or agencies. {{/usCountry}}

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Similarly, the Commission has also sought a report from the commissioner of police, Panchkula, on the following aspects: Impact of non-functional CCTV cameras on traffic enforcement and challan issuance; comparative data of challans for the last three years; impact on crime detection, investigation, and monitoring of public spaces; alternative mechanisms adopted to ensure traffic regulation and public safety; additional requirements, if any, for strengthening surveillance and enforcement.

HHRC's Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora said that the concerned authorities are required to submit their reports on these points to the Commission through the Director of Investigation at least one week prior to the next date of hearing, which has been fixed for May 20.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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