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Haryana offers full interest waiver on property tax dues since 2010

Officials said the move aims to recover long-pending property tax dues and provide financial relief to residents and commercial property owners across the state.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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Gurugram:The Haryana government has announced a 100% waiver on interest on pending property tax dues since 2010, if payments are made by June 30, 2026.

Property owners with pending dues from 2010-11 to 2024-25 can avail a complete waiver on outstanding amounts.

According to a notification issued on Friday by Urban Local Bodies Department, property owners with pending dues from 2010-11 to 2024-25 can avail a complete waiver on outstanding amounts.

Officials said the move aims to recover long-pending property tax dues and provide financial relief to residents and commercial property owners across the state.

According to the notification, taxpayers must deposit their pending dues and complete self-certification of their properties on the official online portal before the deadline to avail the benefit.

Authorities said the decision is expected to benefit thousands of property owners in the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) area, where large amounts of property tax dues remain pending.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the initiative would help citizens regularise their pending dues without the burden of interest and improve revenue collection for urban local bodies.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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