Haryana records 6,842 new Covid-19 cases, Gurugram worst-hit district

Haryana on Monday recorded 33 coronavirus-related deaths which pushed the toll to 3,448, while 6,842 fresh cases, another big spike in daily infection count, pushed the cumulative tally to 3,63,813, a health department bulletin said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in Covid-19 cases are Gurugram (1,809), Faridabad (1,080), Sonipat (588), Hisar (527) and Panipat (351) districts.

Five of the new fatalities were from Gurugram, four from Panchkula and three each from Sonipat, Ambala and Panipat districts.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 45,363. So far, 3,15,002 people have recovered from the infection and the state has a recovery rate of 86.58 per cent, the bulletin said.