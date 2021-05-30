Haryana records 89 Covid-19 deaths, 1,452 fresh cases

Haryana on Sunday reported 89 coronavirus deaths as 1,452 fresh infections pushed the state’s case count to 7,55,389, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 8,221 people in the state.

Ten deaths were reported from Hisar, eight each from Gurgaon and Panipat, and seven each from Fatehabad and Bhiwani districts, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Hisar reported the maximum 140 cases, Sirsa 117 while 110 infections surfaced in Gurgaon.

Currently, the state has 21,087 active cases.

So far, 7,26,081 people have recovered from the infection in the state with the recovery rate hovering around 96.12 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.41 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said nearly 58 lakh anti-Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

“We plan to increase vaccinations to 2 lakh per day from present 50,000 to 55,000,” he said at a press conference here.

Police vehicles and state roadways buses, which are being used as ambulances amid the pandemic, will be used to bring the elderly to the vaccination sites and later drop them back home, he said.

He said recruitment of doctors, nurses and technicians will be carried out shortly to further strengthen the health services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON