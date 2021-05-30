Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana records 89 Covid-19 deaths, 1,452 fresh cases
gurugram news

Haryana records 89 Covid-19 deaths, 1,452 fresh cases

Ten deaths were reported from Hisar, eight each from Gurgaon and Panipat, and seven each from Fatehabad and Bhiwani districts.
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 11:02 PM IST
People stand in a queue for buying essential commodities at the market during the lockdown, in Gurugram. (ANI Photo)

Haryana on Sunday reported 89 coronavirus deaths as 1,452 fresh infections pushed the state’s case count to 7,55,389, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 8,221 people in the state.

Ten deaths were reported from Hisar, eight each from Gurgaon and Panipat, and seven each from Fatehabad and Bhiwani districts, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Hisar reported the maximum 140 cases, Sirsa 117 while 110 infections surfaced in Gurgaon.

Currently, the state has 21,087 active cases.

So far, 7,26,081 people have recovered from the infection in the state with the recovery rate hovering around 96.12 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.41 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said nearly 58 lakh anti-Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

“We plan to increase vaccinations to 2 lakh per day from present 50,000 to 55,000,” he said at a press conference here.

Police vehicles and state roadways buses, which are being used as ambulances amid the pandemic, will be used to bring the elderly to the vaccination sites and later drop them back home, he said.

He said recruitment of doctors, nurses and technicians will be carried out shortly to further strengthen the health services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World No Tobacco Day 2021
Mehul Choksi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP