Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana reports 15 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death
gurugram news

Haryana reports 15 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death

Among the districts, seven cases were reported from Gurugram and three from Faridabad. The number of active cases stands at 103 in the state while the recovery count has reached 7,61,012.
Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:21 PM IST
PTI |

Haryana recorded no new coronavirus-related fatality, even as it added 15 fresh cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection count to 7,71,189, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,049, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts, seven cases were reported from Gurugram and three from Faridabad.

The number of active cases stands at 103 in the state while the recovery count has reached 7,61,012.

Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP