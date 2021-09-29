Haryana reports zero Covid-19 deaths, 16 fresh cases

Haryana has reported zero coronavirus-related deaths, even though it recorded 16 new infections on Wednesday, pushing the state total case count to 7,70,863. Among the districts, Gurugram district reported the highest count with seven fresh Covid-19 cases.

According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,874. The total active cases in Haryana stood at 105, while the overall recoveries were 7,60,711.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

Earlier on Monday, Haryana's health and home minister Anil Vij was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi due to what doctors suspected to be post-Covid complications.

He was admitted after complaining of breathlessness. Speaking to news agency ANI, an AIIMS official said, "Anil Vij is admitted in AIIMS due to post covid complications. He is suffering from cough and congestion. He also required oxygen support."

The minister had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5 days after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'.

With Agency inputs