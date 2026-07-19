Haryana’s sex ratio at birth (SRB) improved from 907 in 2024 to 920 in 2025, according to a report finalised by the state’s Directorate General of Health Services. However, Gurugram and Palwal registered only marginal improvements during the period, while Sonepat emerged as the only district where the sex ratio declined.

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The report, made public earlier this month, showed Gurugram’s SRB improved from 897 in 2024 to 900 in 2025, while Palwal’s increased from 907 to 909. Other southern districts recorded larger gains, including Faridabad (898 to 916), Jhajjar (904 to 915), Nuh (920 to 929) and Rewari (873 to 882). In contrast, Sonepat’s SRB fell from 901 to 891. Panchkula (916 to 970), Charkhi Dadri (871 to 911), Fatehabad (919 to 959) and Panipat (899 to 946) were among the state’s best-performing districts in 2025.

Despite a marginal improvement from 897 in 2024 to 900 in 2025, Gurugram remained among Haryana’s worst-performing districts in terms of sex ratio at birth, ranking third from the bottom. Only Rewari (882) and Sonipat (891) recorded lower SRBs during the year

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{{^usCountry}} Long-term trends showed Haryana’s average SRB improving from 896 in 2017 to 920 in 2025. Gurugram’s SRB rose from 892 in 2017 and peaked at 923 in 2023 before declining to 900 last year. Faridabad’s SRB increased from 903 in 2017 and touched 918 in 2019 before settling at 916 in 2025. Nuh (904 to 929), Palwal (896 to 909) and Jhajjar (908 to 915) recorded overall improvements during the period, while Rewari’s SRB dipped marginally from 884 to 882. Panchkula (906 to 970), Fatehabad (889 to 959) and Hisar (885 to 923) recorded some of the sharpest improvements since 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Long-term trends showed Haryana’s average SRB improving from 896 in 2017 to 920 in 2025. Gurugram’s SRB rose from 892 in 2017 and peaked at 923 in 2023 before declining to 900 last year. Faridabad’s SRB increased from 903 in 2017 and touched 918 in 2019 before settling at 916 in 2025. Nuh (904 to 929), Palwal (896 to 909) and Jhajjar (908 to 915) recorded overall improvements during the period, while Rewari’s SRB dipped marginally from 884 to 882. Panchkula (906 to 970), Fatehabad (889 to 959) and Hisar (885 to 923) recorded some of the sharpest improvements since 2017. {{/usCountry}}

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Panchkula recorded the highest SRB at 970 in 2025, while Rewari had the lowest at 882.

Of the 525,129 deliveries recorded in Haryana in 2025, 507,593 took place at healthcare facilities, while 14,710 occurred outside institutional settings. Birth and death registrations declined from 598,423 and 244,171 in 2023 to 525,129 and 217,590, respectively.

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The state recorded 5,566 infant deaths and 2,157 stillbirths in 2025. Gurugram reported 246 infant deaths and 43 stillbirths, while Faridabad recorded 85 and 29, Jhajjar 73 and 32, Nuh 679 and 55, and Palwal 55 and 74. Rohtak reported the highest numbers at 1,362 infant deaths and 426 stillbirths.

Rohtak also recorded the highest infant mortality rate (IMR) at 53, followed by Hisar (18) and Ambala (16). Gurugram reported a combined birth rate of 25.9%, death rate of 9.4% and IMR of 5%.

“Periodic review meetings are held every three to four months to assess the situation and directions are issued to districts’ civil surgeon offices to intensify awareness campaigns, particularly in rural areas. Enforcement against illegal determination of sex, abortions, and sale of medical termination of pregnancy kits has increased in the past few months. Maternal and child health support services at civil hospitals are also being monitored through frequent inspections,” a senior Health Department official said, requesting anonymity.