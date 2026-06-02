Haryana STF nabs Punjab’s wanted accused in 250 cr heroin case

The Gurugram unit of the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a suspect from Rohtak who was wanted by Punjab Police for the last six months in connection with the seizure of 50.14 kilograms of heroin worth around ₹250 crore in the international market, officials said on Monday.

The suspect was traced after his younger brother’s arrest in Bhiwani, where police seized 8.9 kg of heroin allegedly meant for multiple states. (File photo)

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Officials said the suspect was arrested on May 28 and taken on four-day police remand for detailed interrogation.

According to STF officials, the suspect came under their radar after the arrest of his younger brother from Bhiwani on May 21 with 8.9 kilograms of heroin worth at least ₹40 crore in the international market. The younger brother was allegedly supplying heroin on a large scale across southern Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Preetpal Sangwan, STF DSP (Gurugram unit), said the accused arrested from Bhiwani revealed during questioning that he was receiving heroin consignments from his elder brother. “Afterwards, we got to know that his brother was the one on the most-wanted list of Punjab police for seizure of 50.14 kilograms of heroin worth at least ₹250 crore in the international market at SAS Nagar in Punjab on November 21 last year,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} STF officials said the suspect had been absconding since the Punjab heroin seizure and was booked as one of the prime accused in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} STF officials said the suspect had been absconding since the Punjab heroin seizure and was booked as one of the prime accused in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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“More suspects involved in the multi-state drug smuggling racket with a base in Punjab and Haryana have been identified from the information provided by the suspect arrested from Rohtak. More raids will be carried out soon to arrest them too to dismantle the entire drug smuggling racket,” Sangwan said.