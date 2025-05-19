The Haryana government convened a high‑level stakeholder consultation in Gurugram on Friday to gather feedback on its Draft Haryana Electronic System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) Policy 2025 and Draft Haryana AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Extended Reality) Policy 2025. Haryana weighs new tech policies to boost electronics, gaming sectors

Haryana’s industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh chaired the meeting at the PWD Rest House, declaring the state “committed to industrial-led economic growth” under chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Singh said Haryana is “actively listening to stakeholders to shape policies that work on the ground” and promised that “all practical and creative suggestions” would be considered before the drafts are finalised.

Chief technology officer of industries department, Nitin Bansal, told attendees the ESDM policy aims to make Haryana “a key node in the electronics manufacturing value chain” through innovation hubs, skilling programmes and infrastructure incentives. The AVGC-XR policy, he added, would nurture home-grown gaming and digital-content companies with subsidies, training and incubation support.

Executives from Corning Technologies India, Reliance Industries, Applied Materials, Dell Technologies, Nodwin Games, WinZO and the Game Developers Association of India, meanwhile, welcomed the consultative approach. One representative said the government’s willingness to engage industry “sets a benchmark for other states looking to boost their innovation and digital ecosystems”.

Friday’s consultation is one of several planned before the policies are rolled out later this year. The government expects the final policies to attract investment, generate jobs, aid start-ups and strengthen Haryana’s reputation as a technology and manufacturing hub, officials said.