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Haryana work-slip scam: IDs of genuine workers to be activated soon, says minister Vij

Haryana work-slip scam: IDs of genuine workers to be activated soon, says minister Vij

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 11:47 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Labour Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the portal IDs of those construction workers of the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will be activated soon, whose 'work slips' have been found to be genuine in the probe into the alleged fake registration of workers seeking benefits of government schemes.

Haryana work-slip scam: IDs of genuine workers to be activated soon, says minister Vij

Vij said that a proposal in this regard was sent by him to the high-level committee constituted by the government, and the committee has granted its approval/recommendations.

The work slips certify that a construction worker has completed at least 90 days of work in the preceding year, making them eligible for accessing government benefits.

Earlier this month, the probe into the alleged irregularities related to work slips under the construction workers' welfare board had revealed nearly 90 per cent of the slips to be fake.

Of a total of 2,178,523 work slips examined, only 2,70,945 were found to be valid, while 1,907,578 were identified as fraudulent.

As per the available information, the workers use the work slip to avail various government benefits. On average, a worker receives benefits worth around 2.5 lakh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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