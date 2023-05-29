Work on transmission lines leads to outage in Manesar

The height of several major transmission lines of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) supplying power to Gurugram and Manesar are being increased for the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) rail project, leading to long power outage in Manesar industrial area, officials said on Sunday.

HVPNL officials said the height of 17 extra high-tension (EHT) transmission lines are to be increased for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) RRTS project, which will run on dedicated overhead tracks on the National Highway (NH-48).

Officials said a scheduled power outage of 11 hours (7am to 6pm) took place in Manesar industrial area on Sunday as the height of two transmission lines were increased for the RRTS project.

Amit Kumar, executive engineer of HVPNL’s Manesar division, said work for increasing the height of two 66kV transmission lines from Sector 1 to Sector 2 and from Sector 1 to Sector 4 was carried out on Sunday, leading to power outage.

“Work for another 66kV transmission line was completed by making it underground from the earlier overhead cabling at Rampura Chowk. The remaining two 66kV lines will remain overhead,” Kumar said.

Kumar said that the height of another major EHT transmission line of 220kV, which supplies power to Manesar from the Daulatabad sub-station will also be carried out in the next few days.

Kumar said the height of the lower-end of these transmission line conductors were 10-12 metres and they are being elevated to up to 22 metres. “This is being done for the upcoming RRTS project undertaken by the NCRTC. Their contractors are carrying out the work as per the conditions of the project tender. We were only supervising them,” he said.

A senior HVPNL official said the work for increasing the height of transmission lines started almost four months back.

Officials said they get such work done only on Sundays as the industrial power load is low.

A 107km-long RRTS corridor will be constructed between Delhi and Behror in Rajasthan, passing through Manesar.