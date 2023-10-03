Haryanvi singer, aide held for threatening to kill music director in Gurugram

A Haryanvi singer and his associate were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill a director of a music company over termination of a contract between them, said senior police officers, adding that the threats were issued over voice calls to the director.

Police said the suspects made these threatening calls to the director posing as a close aide of a jailed gangster. Police has recovered two mobile phones along with SIM cards from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Deepak Jathedi (29) alias Kachcha of Jathedi village in Sonipat and Manoj (30) alias Guru, a singer from Hisar.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said on September 29, a director of a music company, complained to police that he received a call on September 17 in which a person who identified himself as Deepak, after claiming to be the nephew of gangster Kala Jathedi, threatened to kill him if he terminated the contract with the Haryanvi singer.

Police said they registered a case against unidentified suspects and started the probe.

A team of the crime unit, Manesar, led by sub-inspector Lalit Kumar arrested the duo from Sector 37. “During questioning, the suspects revealed that Guru is a Haryanvi singer, who had a five-year contract with the music company. As per their contract, it was agreed that the company will release his 10-12 songs a year and will also organise his stage shows and live programmes, but the music company did not do so. Upset by the breach of contract, Guru hatched a plan along with Jathedi. He went for a birthday party of Jathedi’s brother where he met Deepak and sought his help,” said Dahiya.

Police said Jathedi has a criminal background and two cases were registered against him for murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act in Sonipat.

