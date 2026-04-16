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HC reserves order on SpiceJet's plea to review 144 cr payment order in dispute with Maran

HC reserves order on SpiceJet's plea to review ₹144 cr payment order in dispute with Maran

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:49 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved order on petitions by SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh, seeking a review of an earlier order to deposit 144 crore in connection with its legal dispute with media baron Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways.

HC reserves order on SpiceJet's plea to review 144 cr payment order in dispute with Maran

Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved the order after hearing the senior counsel appearing for the parties.

On January 19, the court directed SpiceJet and Ajay Singh to deposit 144 crore with the registry within six weeks against an admitted liability of 194 crore. On March 18, time to make the deposit was extended by four weeks.

Ajay Singh and his budget airline sought reconsideration of the March 18 direction on several counts, including financial distress amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

SpiceJet instead offered a commercial property in Gurugram as security and informed the court that the Centre was willing to offer it some assistance.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ajay Singh and SpiceJet, on Thursday said shutting down the airline would not be in public interest and that the law does not mandate that security can only be in the form of cash and can be in the form of a property, bond or undertaking as well.

In May 2024, the division bench of the high court set aside a single judge bench order which had upheld an arbitral award asking SpiceJet and Ajay Singh to refund 579 crore plus interest to media baron Kalanithi Maran.

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Ravinder Dudeja allowed the appeals filed by Ajay Singh and SpiceJet challenging the single judge's July 31, 2023, order and remanded the matter back to the court concerned to consider the petitions afresh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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